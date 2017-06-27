FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Blue Label Telecoms' unit to buy 3G Mobile for 1.9 bln rand
June 27, 2017 / 7:48 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Blue Label Telecoms' unit to buy 3G Mobile for 1.9 bln rand

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Blue Label Telecoms Ltd:

* Unit TPC concluded an agreement with 3G Mobile Proprietary Limited in terms of which TPC will acquire 100 pct of 3G for 1.9 billion rand

* 3G mobile to be acquired in two stages, initial acquisition by TPC of 47.37 pct of issued share capital of 3G for consideration of 900 million rand

* Acquisition of remaining 52.63 pct of issued share capital of 3G mobile for a purchase consideration of 1.0 billion rand

* Cash consideration of 1.65 billion rand will be funded either from available cash resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

