BRIEF-Blue Lion Capital Nominates Two Candidates To Homestreet Board

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Homestreet Inc:

* BLUE LION CAPITAL NOMINATES TWO EXPERIENCED AND INDEPENDENT PROFESSIONALS TO THE BOARD OF HOMESTREET

* BLUE LION CAPITAL SAYS WILL PROPOSE SEPARATING ROLES OF CHAIRMAN AND CEO AT HOMESTREET INC

* BLUE LION CAPITAL - WILL ALSO PROPOSE THAT BOARD OF HOMESTREET TAKE STEPS NECESSARY TO DECLASSIFY BOARD, SO ALL DIRECTORS ARE ELECTED EACH YEAR

* BLUE LION CAPITAL SAYS BELIEVES THAT ONE-YEAR DIRECTOR TERMS INCREASE HOMESTREET BOARD'S ACCOUNTABILITY TO SHAREHOLDERS