BRIEF-Blue Prism Group sees FY revenue comfortably ahead of current consensus expectations​

Nov 15 (Reuters) - BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC:

* GARY JOHNSON, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE FROM HIS ROLE AND STEP DOWN FROM BOARD ON 25 JANUARY 2018

* ‍IJOMA MALUZA WILL SUCCEED MR JOHNSON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​​

* ‍NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT REVENUE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2017 COMFORTABLY AHEAD OF CURRENT CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍SEES AN ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS BROADLY IN LINE WITH CURRENT CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2017​

* ‍NOW EXPECTS REVENUE FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR TO BE ABOVE UPPER END OF CURRENT ANALYST RANGE