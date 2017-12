Dec 21 (Reuters) - Blue Sky Alternative Investments Ltd :

* ENTERS STRATEGIC DEAL WITH PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD (PSP INVESTMENTS)

* AS PER DEAL, PSP INVESTMENTS TO WORK WITH CO‘S REAL ASSETS TEAM TO DEPLOY CAPITAL OVER MULTI-YEAR PERIOD

* ANTICIPATES FEE-EARNING AUM AT JUNE 30, 2018, TOWARDS UPPER END OF PREVIOUS GUIDANCE (BETWEEN $4.0 BLN & $4.5 BLN)