Feb 19 (Reuters) - Blue Sky Alternative Investments Ltd :

* ‍FEE-EARNING AUM EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.25B - $4.75B AT 30 JUNE 2018​

* ‍TARGETING $5.5B - $6.0B IN FEE-EARNING AUM BY 30 JUNE 2019​