BRIEF-Bluebird bio reports updated clinical data from starbeam study

* bluebird bio Inc says on June 26, co reported updated clinical data from starbeam study clinical study of its lenti-d product candidate - sec filing

* 15/17 patients (88%) in initial study cohort remain free of major functional disabilities (mfds) at 24 months

* bluebird bio Inc - in starbeam study, safety profile of lenti-d was consistent with myeloablative conditioning

* bluebird bio Inc - no patients treated with lenti-d had graft versus host disease (gvhd), and there was no graft rejection or clonal dominance.