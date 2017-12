Dec 6(Reuters) - BlueFocus Communication Group Co Ltd

* Says it sells 32 percent stake (39.9 million shares) in Beijing-based e-commerce unit

* Says it is holding 19.8 percent stake (24.7 million shares) in the unit, down from 51.8 percent (64.5 million shares)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Drq1xx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)