BRIEF-Blueknight Energy Partners LP to acquire Asphalt Facilities in Bainbridge, GA And Muskogee, OK

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Blueknight Energy Partners LP
* Blueknight Energy Partners LP to acquire Asphalt Facilities in Bainbridge, GA And Muskogee, OK
* Blueknight Energy Partners LP - purchase price for two terminals is expected to total $32.5 million
* Blueknight Energy Partners LP - purchase price for terminals consist of $10.5 million BKEP units to be issued to Ergon unit in private placement, $22 million cash
* Blueknight Energy Partners LP - Bainbridge, GA, facility to be acquired from Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions Inc, Ergon Terminaling Inc
* Blueknight Energy Partners LP - Muskogee, OK, facility will be acquired from Frontier Terminal LLC and Cummins Investment Corp