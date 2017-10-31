FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blueknight Energy Partners LP to acquire Asphalt Facilities in Bainbridge, GA And Muskogee, OK
October 31, 2017 / 8:57 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

BRIEF-Blueknight Energy Partners LP to acquire Asphalt Facilities in Bainbridge, GA And Muskogee, OK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Blueknight Energy Partners LP

* Blueknight Energy Partners LP to acquire Asphalt Facilities in Bainbridge, GA And Muskogee, OK

* Blueknight Energy Partners LP - ‍purchase price for two terminals is expected to total $32.5 million​

* Blueknight Energy Partners LP - ‍purchase price for terminals consist of $10.5 million BKEP units to be issued to Ergon unit in private placement, $22 million cash​

* Blueknight Energy Partners LP - unit expected to acquire two Asphalt terminalling facilities located in Bainbridge, GA, and Muskogee, OK​

* Blueknight Energy Partners LP - ‍Bainbridge, GA, facility to be acquired from Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions Inc, Ergon Terminaling Inc

* Blueknight Energy Partners LP - ‍Muskogee, OK, facility will be acquired from Frontier Terminal LLC and Cummins Investment Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
