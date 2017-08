Aug 14 (Reuters) - Bluelife Ltd

* Q2 GROUP LOSS BEFORE TAX 72.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 60.3 MILLION RUPEES A YEAR AGO

* TO PROCEED WITH A RIGHTS ISSUE OF 450 MILLION RUPEES TO BE OFFERED TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS

* Q2 GROUP REVENUE 265.7 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 394.7 MILLION RUPEES A YEAR AGO