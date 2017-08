Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bluelinx Holdings Inc:

* Bluelinx announces second-quarter results

* Q2 revenue $474.0 million vs $509.0 million

* Q2 adjusted same store sales rose 5.1 percent

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.35

* Qtrly basic EPS $0.36‍​

* Q2 adjusted same-center net sales increased by $23.2 million or 5.1 percent from last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: