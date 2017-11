Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bluelinx Holdings Inc:

* Bluelinx announces third-quarter results

* Q3 revenue $479.3 million

* Qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.62​

* Qtrly ‍adjusted same-center net sales increased by $15.3 million or 3.3% from year ago