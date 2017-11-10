BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines announces new data from ongoing phase 1 clinical trial of BLU-285

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Blueprint Medicines Corp
* Blueprint Medicines announces new data from ongoing phase 1 clinical trial of BLU-285 in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors showing strengthened clinical activity across spectrum of kit and pdgfrα genotypes
* Blueprint Medicines Corp - new cohort in second-line gist added to ongoing phase 1 trial
* Blueprint Medicines Corp - global, randomized phase 3 trial in third-line gist on track to initiate in first half 2018