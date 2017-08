Aug 10 (Reuters) - BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC:

* PLACING AND SUBSCRIPTION RAISES 860,000 STG

* RAISED AN AGGREGATE OF 860,000 STG VIA ISSUE OF 68,800,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF 1 PENCE EACH IN CAPITAL OF COMPANY

* FUNDS WILL BE USED TO FURTHER DEVELOP MINING OPERATIONS AT KAREEVLEI MINE

* RAISED AN AGGREGATE OF 860,000 STG VIA ISSUE OF 68,800,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF 1 PENCE EACH IN CAPITAL OF COMPANY