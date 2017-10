Oct 24 (Reuters) - Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc :

* Acquires 336-unit Citrus Tower property in High-Growth Clermont, Fl

* REIT acquired property for a total purchase price of approximately $55.25 million​

* Transaction was financed with a senior loan in amount of approximately $41.4 million at an interest rate of 4.07%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: