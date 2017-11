Nov 23 (Reuters) - BLUR GROUP PLC:

* SAYS ‍GROSS PROFIT AND REVENUE IN Q3 2017 ARE AHEAD OF H1 2017​

* ‍Q4 2017 REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT ARE EXPECTED TO BE AHEAD OF Q3 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)