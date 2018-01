Jan 11 (Reuters) - Blvd Centers Corp:

* BLVD CENTERS ANNOUNCES CALIFORNIA MARIJUANA TREATMENT INITIATIVE, APPOINTS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* BLVD CENTERS CORP - ‍ PABLO MENDEZ HAS BEEN APPOINTED INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND VP OF ACCOUNTING​