BRIEF-B&M European Value Retail SA acquires Heron Food

Aug 2 (Reuters) - B&M European Value Retail Sa

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION BY ITS SUBSIDIARY, EV RETAIL LIMITED, OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF HERON FOOD GROUP

* TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS £152M INCLUDING DEBT ASSUMED OF HERON GROUP

* AN INITIAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF £112.1M WAS PAID BY B&M ON EXCHANGE AND COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION TODAY

* B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL SA - INITIAL CASH CONSIDERATION WAS SATISFIED FROM B&M'S EXISTING CASH RESOURCES AND FACILITIES

* BOARD EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY EARNINGS ENHANCING

* MICHAEL HEUCK IS RETIRING FROM BUSINESS AS PLANNED, ANDREW AND DAVID HEUCK REMAIN IN EXISTING ROLES WITH HERON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: