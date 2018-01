Jan 12 (Reuters) - B&M European Value Retail Sa:

* ‍GROUP SALES REVENUE GROWTH IN QUARTER OF 22.7 % AT CONSTANT CURRENCY FOR Q3 OF ITS CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍CONFIDENT THAT GROUP WILL MEET MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR EBITDA FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR​

* UK SALES REVENUE FOR B&M STORE ESTATE IN 13 WEEK PERIOD INCREASED ROSE 12.9% TO £837.3M, LFL SALES UP BY +3.9% IN QUARTER​