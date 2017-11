Nov 14 (Reuters) - B&M European Value Retail Sa

* ‍H1 GROUP REVENUES INCREASED BY 21.7% TO £1,346.4M, +21.0% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY​

* H1 ‍B&M UK LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUES INCREASED BY +7.5%, INCLUDING GROWTH OF +7.7% IN Q2​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 26.3% TO 2.4P PER SHARE​

* H1 ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX INCREASED BY 17.8% TO £86.8M (FY17: £73.7M)​

* ‍"WELL PLACED FOR APPROACHING CHRISTMAS SEASON"