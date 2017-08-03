BRIEF-BMC Stock Holdings Q2 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.34

Aug 3 (Reuters) - BMC Stock Holdings Inc:

* BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Announces 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 sales $886.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $870.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BMC Stock Holdings Inc - ‍recent acquisitions contributed $19.2 million in revenue during quarter​

* BMC Stock Holdings Inc - ‍ "volatility in cost of lumber and lumber sheet goods constrained our gross margin percentage in Q2"​

* BMC Stock Holdings Inc - ‍refined estimate of total annualized merger-related cost savings to $48 million to $52 million by end of 2017​

* BMC Stock Holdings Inc - recent Canadian wildfires have extended period of market volatility into Q3​

* BMC Stock Holdings Inc - ‍ over longer-term, anticipate gross margin percentage will improve relative to Q2 2017 performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: