July 18 (Reuters) - BML Inc

* Says co's previous third biggest shareholder, an individual, raised stake in the co to 13.6 percent (57,653 voting power) from 6.9 percent (29,511 voting power) and became co's second biggest shareholder, on July 14

* Says previous second biggest shareholder, an individual, passed away and cut all shares of the co

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ekf4gB

