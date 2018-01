Jan 17 (Reuters) - BMO FINANCIAL GROUP:

* BMO FINANCIAL GROUP- BMO BANK OF MONTREAL ANNOUNCED IT IS INCREASING CDN$ PRIME LENDING RATE FROM 3.20 PER CENT TO 3.45 PER CENT, EFFECTIVE JAN 18