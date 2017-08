BRIEF-BMP Holding ‍sells shares in six remaining venture capital minority interests

June 29 (Reuters) - BMP HOLDING AG:

* PARTS WITH REMAINING VENTURE CAPITAL PORTFOLIO

* ‍SOLD SHARES IN ITS SIX REMAINING VENTURE CAPITAL MINORITY INTERESTS TO A PRIVATE INVESTOR IN A SECONDARY TRANSACTION EFFECTIVE 30 JUNE 2017​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE IS TO BE PAID VIA REPAYMENT OF EXISTING LOANS OF EUR 3.5 MILLION AND A CASH PAYMENT OF EUR 1.5 MILLION​

* ‍IN ADDITION, A 20-50% SHARE IN FUTURE SALES PROCEEDS ABOVE SALE PRICE PLUS ANY FOLLOW-UP INVESTMENTS WAS AGREED​

* ‍CONTINUES TO CONSIDER POSSIBILITY OF BRINGING IN CUBITATO AND FULL INTEGRATION OF EXISTING SUBSIDIARIES​

* ‍CONTINUES TO CONSIDER POSSIBILITY OF BRINGING IN CUBITATO AND FULL INTEGRATION OF EXISTING SUBSIDIARIES​

* ‍A LARGER CAPITAL MEASURE, WHEREBY SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS, IS ALSO STILL BEING TARGETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2017​