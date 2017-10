Oct 3 (Reuters) - BMW Of North America LLC

* BMW of North America LLC says in total, BMW group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported September sales of 29,307 vehicles, down 0.4 percent

* Says U.S. Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 0.7 percent in Sept. for total of 25,571 versus. 25,389 vehicles sold in Sept. 2016