Jan 31 (Reuters) - Bnccorp Inc:

* BNCCORP, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME OF $329 THOUSAND, OR $0.09 PER DILUTED SHARE AS EARNINGS WERE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED BY THE IMPACT OF FEDERAL TAX REFORM LEGISLATION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09 EXCLUDING ITEMS

