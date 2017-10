Oct 24 (Reuters) - BNN TECHNOLOGY PLC:

* “SUSPENSION OF DARREN MERCER AS AN EMPLOYEE OF GROUP HAS BEEN LIFTED​”

* “DARREN MERCER HAS, BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT, RESIGNED FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND A DIRECTOR ON BOARD​”

* "MERCER WILL NOT BE REAPPOINTED TO BOARD AT THIS TIME​"