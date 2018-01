BRIEF-BNP says Marguerite Bérard-Andrieu to head French retail banking from 2019

Jan 8 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Sa:

* FRANCE‘S BNP PARIBAS SAYS MARGUERITE BÉRARD-ANDRIEU JOINS THE GROUP AND WILL SUCCEED MARIE-CLAIRE CAPBIANCO AS HEAD OF FRENCH RETAIL BANKING FROM 2019. BÉRARD-ANDRIEU WILL JOIN BNP PARIBAS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AT THAT TIME.

* MARGUERITE BÉRARD-ANDRIEU, UNTIL RECENTLY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN CHARGE OF FINANCE, STRATEGY AND LEGAL AFFAIRS AT THE BPCE GROUP WILL JOIN BNP PARIBAS ON 15 JANUARY.

* BNP SAYS FROM 1 JANUARY 2019, MARIE-CLAIRE CAPOBIANCO WILL TAKE ON NEW RESPONSIBILITIES AS A MEMBER OF THE BNP PARIBAS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)