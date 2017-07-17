FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
23 days ago
BRIEF-BNY Mellon says Scharf's compensation will consist of annual base salary of $1.25 mln
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-BNY Mellon says Scharf's compensation will consist of annual base salary of $1.25 mln

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

* Bank Of New York Mellon - on July 13, co entered into an agreement with Charles Scharf establishing his compensation as CEO

* Bank Of New York Mellon - Scharf's compensation will consist of an annual base salary of $1,250,000

* Bank Of New York Mellon - Scharf's compensation will also consist of a 2017 target incentive opportunity of $15,250,000, a portion of which is pro-rated

* Bank Of New York Mellon - in connection with his employment, board awarded Scharf performance share units equaling $11.4 million

* Bank Of New York Mellon - additionally, Scharf awarded restricted stock units equaling $1,754,000 as RSU component of his 2017 long-term incentive Source text: (bit.ly/2u0Xwb0) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.