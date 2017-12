Dec 19 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp:

* BNY MELLON STATEMENT ON 2017 TITLE 1 RESOLUTION PLAN FEEDBACK

* BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP - FDIC AND FEDERAL RESERVE FOUND "NO DEFICIENCIES OR SHORTCOMINGS" IN BNY MELLON'S 2017 PLAN