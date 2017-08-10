FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boardwalk REIT reports Q2 FFO per share c$0.54
August 10, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Boardwalk REIT reports Q2 FFO per share c$0.54

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust -

* Boardwalk REIT announces second quarter financial results, provides an update on its suite renovation and rebranding program, and updates financial guidance

* Q2 FFO per share c$0.54

* Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust sees Q2 2017 FFO per unit $2.10 to $2.20

* Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust sees Q2 2017 AFFO per unit $1.68 to $1.78

* Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust sees 2017 FFO per unit $2.30 to $2.65

* Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust sees 2017 AFFO per unit $1.96 to $2.31

* Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly adjusted funds from operations per trust unit $0.42

* Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly stabilized same-property revenue decreased 6.5%

* Q2 FFO per share view c$0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

