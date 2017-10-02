BRIEF-Boardwalk restructures and extends firm transportation service agreements with Southwestern Energy

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Lp

* Boardwalk restructures and extends firm transportation service agreements with Southwestern Energy

* Boardwalk Pipeline - ‍agreement lowers contract quantities for Southwestern’s existing firm transportation contracts on Fayetteville Lateral through 2020​

* Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Lp - ‍agreement adds new long-term firm transportation agreements on Fayetteville and Greenville Laterals through 2030​

* Boardwalk Pipeline - co to have rights through 2030 to transport natural gas that Southwestern produces in Fayetteville, Moorefield plays​