BRIEF-Bob Evans reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

June 15 (Reuters) - Bob Evans Farms Inc
* Bob Evans reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results
* Bob Evans Farms Inc initiates FY 2018 earnings per share view $2.06 to $2.24
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $5.39
* Sees FY 2018 sales $470 million
* Q4 revenue $99.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.1 million
* Reiterates fiscal year 2018 guidance for net sales of $470 million at midpoint of its range
* Q4 same store sales fell 3.9 percent