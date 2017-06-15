BRIEF-Bob Evans reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

June 15 (Reuters) - Bob Evans Farms Inc

* Bob Evans reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Bob Evans Farms Inc initiates FY 2018 earnings per share view $2.06 to $2.24

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $5.39

* Sees FY 2018 sales $470 million

* Q4 revenue $99.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.1 million

* Reiterates fiscal year 2018 guidance for net sales of $470 million at midpoint of its range

* Q4 same store sales fell 3.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: