FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Bob Evans reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 15, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Bob Evans reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Bob Evans Farms Inc

* Bob Evans reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Bob Evans Farms Inc initiates FY 2018 earnings per share view $2.06 to $2.24

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $5.39

* Sees FY 2018 sales $470 million

* Q4 revenue $99.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.1 million

* Reiterates fiscal year 2018 guidance for net sales of $470 million at midpoint of its range

* Q4 same store sales fell 3.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.