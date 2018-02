Feb 20 (Reuters) - BOCOM International Holdings Co Ltd :

* CO TO SUBSCRIBE FOR LIMITED PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN EASTER CAPITAL FUND L.P. WITH CAPITAL COMMITMENT OF US$15.6 MILLION

* ON 15 FEB 2018, UNIT SUBSCRIBED FOR LTD PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN HHJL CO-INVEST II L.P. , CAPITAL COMMITMENT OF US$36.1 MILLION