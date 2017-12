Dec 5 (Reuters) - Bod Australia Ltd:

* MEDICINAL CANNABIS IMPORT LICENCE GRANTED

* ‍IMPORT LICENCE GRANTED FOR MEDICINAL CANNABIS PRODUCTS​

* ‍LICENCE WILL ALLOW IMPORT OF LINNEA‘S UNIQUE PHYTO-COMPLEX CANNABIS EXTRACTS FOR MULTIPLE COMMERCIAL AND CLINICAL APPLICATIONS​

* ‍EXPECTS TO GENERATE NEAR TERM REVENUES FROM SALES OF CANNABIS OILS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: