Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bodhtree Consulting Ltd:

* SAYS CO BAGS ORDERS WORTH OF 500 MILLION RUPEES Source text - [Bodhtree Consulting bags orders worth of Rs. 50 crore .Rs. 43 crore order from Magadh University to provide Digital University Platform .Rs.8.39 crore order from ICFRE, Dehradun Mumbai, January 15, 2018: Bodhtree Consulting Limited, a leading IT consulting and software service provider, bags orders worth of Rs. 50 crore today.] Further company coverage: