March 6 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM AND LILLY EXPAND HEART FAILURE PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE® WITH NEW EXERCISE CAPACITY TRIALS

* ELI LILLY AND CO - ‍EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE​