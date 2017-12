Dec 4 (Reuters) - Boehringer Ingelheim:

* BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INVESTS $80 MILLION TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE MANUFACTURING CAPACITY IN THE U.S.

* BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM SAYS IS INVESTING MORE THAN $80 MILLION TO EXPAND EXISTING FACILITIES IN ATHENS, GA & ST. JOSEPH, MO