Nov 16 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* Boeing says 22 new orders (Alafco for 20 737s and Ethiopian Airlines for two 777s) for week through November 14

* Boeing says in the changes category, reduced 737 orders by 32 and 787 orders by eight for week through November 14‍​

* Boeing says identified Ethiopian Airlines for two 777s, previously listed as unidentified‍​