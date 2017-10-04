FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boeing announces agreements with seven customers for analytics solutions
October 4, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Boeing announces agreements with seven customers for analytics solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Boeing announces agreements with seven customers for analytics solutions

* Boeing - ‍agreements include Biman Bangladesh Airlines, a new airplane health management customer, will use service for 777-300ER and 737-800 fleets​

* Boeing - Japan Airlines signed an agreement for an optimized maintenance program, which improves maintenance operations through customized maintenance

* Boeing - ‍agreements also include Qantas signed a contract adding airplane health management to its 787 fleet​

* Boeing - ‍united Airlines has expanded use of airplane health management to cover its entire boeing fleet of airplanes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

