Sept 15 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Boeing says has selected Triumph Group Inc as a major supplier for its T-X Air force training jet‍​

* Says if Air Force awards contract to co, Triumph’s aerospace structures business unit will supply wing, vertical tail and horizontal tail structures​

* Says announcement to select Triumph group as major supplier for its T-X Air force training jet follows May 15 decision to assemble T-X at St. Louis facility‍​​