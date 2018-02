BRIEF-Boeing Q4 Non-GAAP Core EPS $5.18

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* BOEING REPORTS RECORD 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 NON-GAAP CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.80

* Q4 REVENUE $25.37 BILLION

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.18

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.89, REVENUE VIEW $24.69 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 GAAP EPS OF BETWEEN $15.90 AND $16.10; CORE EPS OF BETWEEN $13.80 AND $14.00

* TOTAL COMPANY BACKLOG AT QUARTER-END WAS $488 BILLION, UP FROM $474 BILLION AT BEGINNING OF QUARTER

* QTRLY FREE CASH FLOW $2,469 MILLION VERSUS $2,233 MILLION

* SEES 2018 REVENUE OF BETWEEN $96.0 AND $98.0 BILLION REFLECTS COMMERCIAL DELIVERIES OF BETWEEN 810 AND 815

* SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $15.0 BILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $11.96, REVENUE VIEW $93.45 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NET ORDERS FOR QUARTER OF $40 BILLION

* QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $15,466 MILLION VERSUS $14,382 MILLION

* DEVELOPMENT ON 777X IS ON TRACK AS PRODUCTION BEGAN ON FIRST 777X FLIGHT TEST AIRPLANE THIS QUARTER

* SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $59.5 BILLION - $60.5 BILLION

* U.S. TAX REFORM REDUCED INCOME TAX EXPENSE IN QUARTER BY $1,051 MILLION AND INCREASED Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.74

* SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES 810 - 815 UNITS

* ABOUT $1.4 BILLION OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO THE BUSINESS SEGMENTS IN 2018

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ABOUT $2.2 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: