Sept 25 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Boeing, Qatar Airways announce order for two 747-8 freighters and four 777-300ers

* Boeing - orders were previously unidentified on Boeing’s orders & deliveries website

* Boeing - ‍Boeing and qatar Airways announced an order today for two 747-8 freighters and four 777-300ers , valued at $2.16 billion at list prices​