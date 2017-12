Dec 14 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* BOEING SAYS CO, NETHERLANDS MINISTRY OF DEFENCE SIGN AGREEMENT THAT UPGRADES 6 RNLAF CHINOOK HELICOPTERS TO LATEST F-MODEL CONFIGURATION

* BOEING - DELIVERIES OF THE SIX MODERNIZED RNLAF CHINOOKS ARE PLANNED TO BEGIN IN 2021 Source text: (bit.ly/2B02h6A) Further company coverage: