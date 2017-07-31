FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boeing says expects Indian airlines to order 2,100 aircraft over next 20 yrs
July 31, 2017 / 7:46 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Boeing says expects Indian airlines to order 2,100 aircraft over next 20 yrs

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Dinesh Keskar, Boeing senior vice president, Asia Pacific and India sales at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, speaking at a conference in New Delhi:

* Says expects indian airlines to order up to 2,100 aircraft worth $290 billion over next 20 years

* Says expected orders is the highest forecast ever for India

* Says will increase forecast next year depending on how the regional connectivity scheme develops

* Says expect 8 percent passenger growth in South Asia, dominated by India, over the next 20 years

* Says 8 percent passenger growth in south asia, compares with world average of 4.7 percent

* Says continues to talk with Air India express for 737 max 10 aircraft

* Says working on a replacement for the 757 single aisle aircraft, could launch in 2024-2025 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)

