FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Boeing says it is streamlining defense and space unit
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 13, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Boeing says it is streamlining defense and space unit

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Boeing:

* Boeing streamlining defense and space unit

* Says eliminating layer of executive oversight in defense, space & security unit

* Says about 50 executive positions to be affected this year

* Says ‍​as of July 1, current Boeing Military Aircraft and Network & Space Systems segments will evolve into smaller entities

* Says Chris Raymond will lead Autonomous Systems segment, Jim Chilton will lead Space & Missile Systems segment

* Says Shelley Lavender and David Koopersmith will lead Strike, Surveillance and Mobility unit and Vertical Lift unit, respectively

* Says ‍​development, Global Operations, and Phantom Works segments will largely be unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.