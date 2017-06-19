FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Boeing says ‍launched Boeing Analytx​
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 19, 2017 / 5:53 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Boeing says ‍launched Boeing Analytx​

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Boeing

* Boeing highlights analytics capability with customer orders, new name

* Says ‍launched Boeing Analytx​

* Boeing - as part of launch, boeing announced five agreements to provide customers with solutions powered by Boeing Analytx

* Boeing - China airlines renewed contract to provide airplane health management's analytics-based predictive alerts on its fleet of 737ng, 747 freighters

* Boeing - Korean air signed an agreement with boeing to provide AHM on its 787 and 777 fleet

* Says ‍turkish Airlines has added jeppesen fatigue risk management and boeing alertness model tools through a new contract​

* Boeing - Airbridgecargo signed an agreement to deploy fuel dashboard services across its entire fleet

* Boeing - delta air lines signed a contract to use AHM on its Boeing 717 fleet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.