BRIEF-Boeing sees growing demand for new airplanes in Southeast Asia

* Boeing sees growing demand for new airplanes in southeast Asia

* Boeing - Says projects a demand for 4,210 new airplanes, valued at $650 billion, over next 20 years in southeast Asia.

* Boeing - Says Boeing projects a worldwide demand for 41,030 new airplanes over next 20 years

* Boeing - Says single-aisle airplanes, such as 737 max family, will account for more than 70 percent of new deliveries