BRIEF-Boeing to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Boeing to acquire aurora flight sciences to advance autonomous technology capabilities

* Boeing - ‍terms of agreement were not disclosed.​

* Boeing - ‍once acquired, Aurora will be a subsidiary under Boeing Engineering, Test & Technology known as Aurora Flight Sciences, A Boeing Company​

* Boeing - transaction, anticipated to close following receipt of customary regulatory approvals, does not affect Boeing’s financial guidance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: