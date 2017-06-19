FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Boeing, TUI Group announced selection of 18 737 MAX 10s at 2017 Paris Air Show
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Bollywood
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 19, 2017 / 10:06 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Boeing, TUI Group announced selection of 18 737 MAX 10s at 2017 Paris Air Show

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* Boeing - co, TUI Group announced its selection of 18 737 max 10s at 2017 Paris Air Show

* Boeing - TUI Group already had 70 unfilled orders for 737 MAX and will convert 18 of these existing orders to 737 MAX 10

* Boeing - along with 737 MAX, TUI Group has unfilled orders for four 787-9 Dreamliners

* Boeing - TUI Group also has 50 options for 737 MAX and has converted 10 of these to 737 MAX 10

* Boeing - TUI Group will take delivery of its first 737 MAX aircraft in january 2018

* Boeing - TUI Group will convert 18 of existing orders to 737 MAX 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.