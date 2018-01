BRIEF-Bofi Holding Assesses The Financial Impact From Tax Legislation

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Bofi Holding Inc:

* BOFI HOLDING, INC. ASSESSES THE FINANCIAL IMPACT FROM TAX LEGISLATION

* BOFI -TO RECEIVE BENEFIT OF REDUCED FEDERAL TAX RATE AS OF JAN 1, 2018, THROUGH REDUCTION IN AVERAGE TAX RATE APPLIED TO INCOME EARNED IN FISCAL YEAR 2018

* BOFI HOLDING INC - HAS ASSESSED FINANCIAL IMPACT EXPECTED TO RESULT FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT SIGNED INTO LAW DECEMBER 22, 2017

* BOFI - EXPECTS TO INCUR ONE-TIME CHARGE OF ABOUT $0.12-$0.14 PER SHARE AGAINST DEFERRED TAX ASSET IN Q2 OF FISCAL 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: